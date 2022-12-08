Texas bacon brand celebrates 100th anniversary by selling 'bacon cakes'

The cake is topped with a salted hot honey cream cheese bacon spread and Wright Brand Bacon.

TEXAS, USA — Savory? Sweet? How about both?

Texas-based bacon brand Wright Brand Bacon is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a limited-edition bacon cake, the company announced Thursday.

"We’ve launched a bacon fragrance. We’ve had a party in our hometown. We’ve laughed. We’ve celebrated. The only thing missing from our 100-year anniversary festivities was CAKE! 🥓🎂 Help us close out our centennial year with this savory cornbread and bacon cake that's available for purchase in select markets while supplies last ," Wright Brand Bacon said in its Instagram post.

According to a news release, the "bacon cake" is described as "four pounds of decadent goodness, with layers of cheddar scallion cornbread, sandwiched together with a sweet corn bacon filling." The cake is topped with a salted hot honey cream cheese bacon spread and Wright Brand Bacon.

"Turning 100 is a major milestone and we wanted to do something big to close out our year-long celebration," Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand bacon, said. "We kicked off our anniversary by launching a bacon-inspired fragrance and later in the year took over the town where the brand was founded, Vernon, Texas, with a one-day bacon festival. The only thing missing was the cake! We wanted to give people a way to celebrate our centennial with us in a way that feels distinctly Wright Brand."

The bacon cake is available for purchase and local pickup for $19.22 at WrightBaconCake.com starting Dec. 15 in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Wright Brand Bacon is based in the North Texas town of Vernon. Wright Brand partnered with Darnell Reed, owner of Chicago-based Luella’s Southern Kitchen, on the recipe for this savory and sweet treat.