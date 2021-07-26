National Chicken Finger Day: Try these local places for your chicken fix

Here's where to go locally to get some delectable chicken strips on National Chicken Finger Day!

TEMPLE, Texas — Although we are all excited about Raising Cane's specials on National Chicken Finger Day, here are some local spots you should check out that'll satisfy your chicken fix!

If you are wanting to start your day off with chicken, head over to The Waffle Den in Waco. According to Yelp users, The Waffle Den has one of the best chicken and waffle combos around.

For your classic chicken fingers, Hawk's Hot Chicken in Killeen might just have the kick you're looking for. This chicken joint has four different heat levels for their tenders and according to their website, all of their chicken is environmentally friendly.

For dinner, you can finish your evening with chicken and all the fixins at Golinda. The Golinda Country store has five stars on Yelp. Many people say the food matches the service -- and they are both amazing!

Share your chicken day with us! Tell us where you're eating on Facebook or use the 'Near Me' feature in the 6 News App!

Git yer hands on this here Hawk's Chicken Tender Sammy. Our new Tenders are crushing it! Choose your Heat Level, Choose... Posted by Hawk's Hot Chicken on Friday, May 21, 2021