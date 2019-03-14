BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell is bringing back an ice cream fan favorite. They’re putting Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream back to store shelves, starting now.

The Texas ice cream icon made the announcement on social media. They say Strawberry Cheesecake is a “rich cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake pieces, succulent strawberries and swirls of delicious strawberry sundae sauce.”

Earlier this year, Blue Bell released its limited-edition Mardi Gras ice cream and Raspberry Fudge Brownie ice cream.

RELATED: Blue Bell releases Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream in time for Valentine's Day

RELATED: They're back! Blue Bell releases classic fan favorite Mooo Bars