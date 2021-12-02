Here's how to get a Whopper at Burger King for 37 cents

Royal Perks members can order the flame-grilled sandwich for its original price of 37 cents Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — Burger King's iconic Whopper sandwich is turning 64!

To celebrate, the fast food chain is offering its Royal Perks members the flame-grilled sandwich for its original price of 37 cents Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. The offer must be redeemed through the BK mobile app or at bk.com.

The coupon must be added before placing the order and is not valid in Alaska, Hawaii or on delivery orders.

Burger King describes the Whopper as "one-fourth pound of savory flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun."

Click here to find the nearest Burger King location.