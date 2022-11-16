Popular Waco restaurant rebrands with new name, menu, atmosphere

"The owners want to take advantage of the rich Waco history and combine old traditions with new endeavors," according to a news release.

WACO, Texas — The Brazos Landing is coming back to Waco... sort of.

The owners of Buzzard Billy's said it has rebranded its restaurant as The Brazos Landing, named after a restaurant that sat at its current location for over five decades, but closed down in the 90s.

"The owners want to take advantage of the rich Waco history and combine old traditions with new endeavors," according to a news release.

In 1993, Buzzard Billy's opened its first location in Downtown Waco before it moved to its current location where the Brazos River meets I-35 in 2008.

"Over five decades ago at the same location, The Brazos Landing restaurant opened for business with the Brazos Queen anchored on it’s shoreline," the news release said.

Click here to see an image of the original Brazos Landing restaurant.

With the rebrand, the new Brazos Landing will offer an expanded menu with more of an upscale dining experience. Patrons can now enjoy delicious chef-inspired entrees and desserts.

The "new" restaurant will also focus on French wines, as well as offer a unique variety of bourbons.

When it comes to Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack, it will remain as it is in a "great" outdoor area, the news release said.

The outdoor area will offer a new lower deck on the river for any events and parties, as well as allow the public a place to feed fish and lake-life.