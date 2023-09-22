Da Geezers brings a taste of Hawaii to Temple

Every Sunday, they sponsor "Keiki Day" at Da Geezers Original Hawaiian Shave Ice, where all children aged 6 and under are treated to a free mini shave ice.

TEMPLE, Texas — In the heart of Texas, where the Lone Star State's culture thrives, two individuals have embarked on a culinary journey to bring a taste of the Hawaiian Islands to the Temple community.

Cynthia and Don, who have a deep connection to Hawaii, have introduced "Da Geezers Original Hawaiian Shave Ice" to capture the essence of the islands in the heart of Texas.

Every Sunday, they sponsor "Keiki Day" at Da Geezers Original Hawaiian Shave Ice, where all children aged 6 and under are treated to a free mini shave ice. No purchase is required; all that's needed is a smile and a hello. It's their way of creating cherished memories for the little ones and expressing their gratitude to the community that has supported their Hawaiian adventure.

Cynthia's ties to Hawaii run deep, with her family being from Hana, Maui, tracing their roots back to the first inhabitants of the island. Meanwhile, Don has been fortunate to call Hawaii home periodically over the last 25 years. Their shared love for the islands sparked a quest for a taste of Hawaiian culture in their new Texas home.

The duo quickly realized that finding authentic Hawaiian-style shave ice was not so easy in Temple. While snow cones and various ice deserts arrived, none quite matched the fluffy consistency of the snow they remembered from Hawaii, they said. Undeterred, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

"We often laughed that we are geezers now, and voilà... Da Geezers Original Hawaiian Shave Ice was born!" Cynthia and Don exclaimed.

Determined to deliver the best, Da Geezers prioritized the quality of their shave ice from the very start. They use only filtered water to create the ice, ensuring a crisp and clean base for their delectable treats.

Their secret weapon is the "Fujimarca" ice shaver, renowned as one of the finest in the world, they said. This machine, used by Hawaii's most notable shave ice providers, including Matsumoto's on Oahu and Ululani's on Maui, produces the smoothest, finest ice imaginable.

When it comes to sweetening their Shave Ice, Da Geezers maintain their commitment to excellence. Pure cane sugar takes center stage in their syrups, eschewing high fructose corn syrup entirely. For those watching their sugar intake, Da Geezers offer sugar-free flavors sweetened with Allulose, a natural alternative that delivers the sweet taste of sugar without the drawbacks associated with other sugar substitutes.

To cater to nature enthusiasts, Da Geezers also provide a range of purely natural fruit flavors. However, according to the owners, a true Hawaiian favorite stands out: the Snow Cap. This delightful mixture of condensed and evaporated milk poured over the top provides a slightly creamy texture to the Shave Ice.

While it's traditionally served unflavored in Hawaii, Da Geezers have introduced innovative flavors such as banana, guava, coconut and mango that elevate their shave ice to a whole new level of deliciousness.

But Da Geezers aren't just here to cater to the taste buds; they're deeply committed to giving back to the Temple community.

