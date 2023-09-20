Da Geezers Original Hawaiian Shave Ice returns to The Yard Food Truck Plaza

Located at 212 S Main St, Temple, The Yard Food Truck Plaza is set to become the scene for refreshing treats and mouthwatering delights.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Da Geezers Original Hawaiian Shave Ice is making a return today, bringing a taste of the islands to Temple, TX. The event is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Yard Food Truck Plaza, promising a day filled with tropical flavors and culinary delights.

Located at 212 S Main St, Temple, The Yard Food Truck Plaza is set to become the scene for refreshing treats and mouthwatering delights. Da Geezers Original Hawaiian Shave Ice, a beloved local establishment, is at the forefront of this exciting event.

Shave Ice enthusiasts and foodies alike can look forward to indulging in a delightful range of flavors, ensuring there's something to please every palate. From classic favorites to innovative creations, Da Geezers offers a cool and refreshing escape from the Texas heat.

But the fun doesn't stop there. The event will also feature 808 Island Grindz, adding even more Hawaiian flair to the festivities. With a diverse menu that includes mouthwatering dishes.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Da Geezers or new to the Hawaiian Shave Ice experience, this event promises a fantastic day filled with delicious food, friendly faces, and a welcoming atmosphere.