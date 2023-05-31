x
Dunkin' offering FREE donuts on National Donut Day

Who doesn't love a free donut?

TEMPLE, Texas — National Donut Day is this Friday, June 2, and Dunkin' is offering customers free donuts to celebrate!

Here's how you can score a free donut:

  1. Go to any participating Dunkin' store
  2. Buy any beverage
  3. Get a free classic donut of your choice

It's that easy!

Best part? It's available all day while supplies last.

Below are a list of Dunkin' stores in our viewing area:

Copperas Cove:

  • 2406 E Business 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Harker Heights:

  • 529 Knight's Way, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Killeen:

  • 1516 S Fort Hood St., Killeen, TX 76542
  • 2250 Clear Creek Rd., Killeen, TX 76549  

Temple:

  • 7451 W Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502

Waco area:

  • 1200 N Valley Mills Dr., Waco, TX 76710 
  • 1701 Hewitt Dr., Waco, TX 76712

