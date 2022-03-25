Local food trucks are getting pinched at the tank

Food trucks in Central Texas are learning to manage business as fuel prices continue to rise.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Food Park is busy with hungry customers looking for unique bites.

With big appetites starved for Central Texas cuisine, there is a big bill that these businesses are fronting thanks to rising fuel prices.

As gas hovers around $3.88 per gallon, the food truck industry is learning to adjust.

Robert Hall, who owns Big Rob's Catfish and Wings, says that he's paying way more to fill up his truck than he is used to.

“I’d say at least 100-150 dollars weekly, you know because everything is increasing, not only gas, the food is increasing, but we still try to maintain and keep good prices for people to come out."

Hall says he is avoiding raising prices, even keeping his Wing Wednesday special, which offers wings at a low price of 66 cents.

But that extra cost means margins may not be hit and a profit isn't being turned. Reon Hunt is the owner of The Roll Up. He has decided to ditch the pump and keep his parked at the Killeen Food Park.

"Whenever we go out, we get to meet new people that we didn’t know that existed before so staying stationary in some ways hurts us, but it’s just the cost of doing business," Hunt said. "Unfortunately, the fuel prices went up so you just have to adjust.”

Hunt says many customers have noticed higher prices when ordering through delivery apps. They've began charging fuel surcharges.

“Whenever you order from like Uber eats, they have one," he said. Maybe even DoorDash and Grubhub do too, but they have a fuel surcharge that they put onto their orders every time you place an order. I feel like customers order less due to increased costs of fuel that these companies have to charge for.”

Hunt says he had to raise prices, but that it certainly isn't to make a quick buck.