Fort Hood puts dining facilities head to head in Thanksgiving meal competition

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in a big way, by hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal competition.

The competition will be held at six of Fort Hood's dining facilities on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The competition will be judged by the Third Armored Corps and Fort Hood Command teams, who will bestow the title based on display and dining area appearance, as well as food service operations and personnel.

The event is intended to recognize the staff of Fort Hood's dining facilities for their "outstanding performance in support of the traditional holiday meal".