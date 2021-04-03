Would you drink a Cadbury Creme Egg beer? Goose Island is giving you the chance

Goose Island's limited-edition stout, brewed with rewed with cacao nibs and vanilla beans, raises a glass to the 50th anniversary of the gooey chocolate candy.

CHICAGO — In an egg-periment they hope is egg-cellent, the makers of the Cadbury Creme Egg have teamed up with beer brewers Goose Island to celebrate the ooey-gooey chocolate treat's 50th birthday.

To mark the occasion, Cadbury fans will have the chance to raise a glass to five delicious decades of the Cadbury Creme Egg with the egg-stra special, Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout.

The limited-edition Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout went on sale online Wednesday at www.gooseislandshop.com in packs of two for legal drinking-age fans.

The first batch sold out quickly but a second release is planned for Monday.

Developed by Goose Island UK's Head Brewer Andrew Walton, the blend of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar is said to mirror the rich and creamy texture of the Cadbury Creme Egg.

The limited-edition stout is brewed with cacao nibs and vanilla beans that lift the chocolatey and creme notes for a celebratory drink that purports to be smooth, rich and balanced for Cadbury Creme Egg fans to enjoy.

Raphael Capitani, Brand Manager, Cadbury Creme Egg, added: “We’re excited to announce our collaboration with Goose Island and limited-edition Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout that is available now for all Cadbury Creme Egg lovers to try. We have always celebrated the unique and wonderful ways of enjoying a Cadbury Creme Egg and with this launch we are taking EATertainment to a whole new level. We can’t wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg!”

Andrew Walton, Head Brewer at Goose Island UK said: “With the Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout we knew that we would be reaching a wide range of people with different levels of experience with craft beer! We wanted to make sure that for whoever tried this beer, it would be unique and delicious. The tasty flavours of the stout complement the iconic Cadbury Creme Egg; we wanted to big up the chocolate and creaminess of the beer while keeping it super drinkable.”

