Grab a Fork and Spoon | The Greater Waco Chamber is now accepting applications for 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown

The Chamber's special events team anticipated around 5,000 people to be in attendance March 19.

WACO, Texas — Do you think you have what it takes to compete in Waco's 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown?

The event will kick off on March 19, according to the Texas Food Truck Showdown Facebook page.

There's still time to register to compete in The 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown! Join us in Downtown Waco on March 19... Posted by The Texas Food Truck Showdown on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

A total of forty food trucks from across the nation will compete for Waco's ultimate food title. The competition starts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

After the winner is announced, the trucks will reopen at 5 p.m. to give foodies the opportunity to enjoy full-service menus until 8 p.m.

If you think you have what it takes to become Texas's Grand Champion, then apply here.