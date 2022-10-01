Grab a Fork and Spoon | The Greater Waco Chamber is now accepting applications for 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown

WACO, Texas — Do you think you have what it takes to compete in Waco's 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown?
The event will kick off on March 19, according to the Texas Food Truck Showdown Facebook page.
A total of forty food trucks from across the nation will compete for Waco's ultimate food title. The competition starts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
After the winner is announced, the trucks will reopen at 5 p.m. to give foodies the opportunity to enjoy full-service menus until 8 p.m.
If you think you have what it takes to become Texas's Grand Champion, then apply here.
The event will also feature a Pop Up Market that is also accepting applications for boutique vendors. Applications for the Pop Up Market are available here.