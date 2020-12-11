x
Food

How to get a free Chicken Sandwich at Popeyes

The deal is good through Sunday, Nov. 15 and must be ordered online or in the app.
Credit: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter
File photo of a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Hudson, Wisconsin. (Shutterstock/Ken Wolter)

INDIANAPOLIS — Free food alert!

Popeyes is offering a free Chicken Sandwich — Classic or Spicy — with a minimum $10 purchase.

The deal is good through Sunday, Nov. 15 and must be ordered online or in the app.

The Chicken Sandwich regularly costs $3.99.

Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich consists of a tender all-white meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in a blend of Louisiana seasonings, and hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk coating. The Chicken Sandwich comes on a toasted buttery brioche bun with crisp barrel cured pickles and classic or spicy mayonnaise.

Popeyes first released its Chicken Sandwich Aug. 12, 2019 but quickly sold out due to popular demand. The fast food chain brought them back Nov. 3, 2019 — coinciding with National Sandwich Day — as a permanent menu item nationwide.

Click here to find your nearest Popeyes location.

