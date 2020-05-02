CLEVELAND — Anyone who knows Maureen Kyle knows she eats and cooks healthy.

So when she told her co-hosts Dave Chudowsky and Hollie Strano that her "Challenge Week" task was to make a meatball sub, they knew something was up.

Kyle ended up turning the tables as she teamed up with Anna Harouvis from “Anna in the Raw," who cooks for a lot of athletes.

“They're not going to eat it if it doesn't look familiar to them," Harouvis said. "So this, you can even give to your kids. They're not going to know the difference."

Instead of a traditional meatball sub, they created meatballs from jackfruit, and cheese from potatoes.

And it totally fooled them that it wasn't meat.

“I still can’t believe it,” Chudowsky said.

“I’m shocked!" Strano added. "I seriously would never know."

Earlier this week, Strano was first to take on "Challenge Week" as she accepted the "Scare Your Soul" challenge.

