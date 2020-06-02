Valentine's Day is coming up, and In-N-Out is offering something special for your someone special.

In-N-Out released their collection of adult and kid sized "Drink Cup" slip-on shoes on Tuesday. Take a closer look at the shoes and snag a pair for yourself.

In-N-Out

The slip-on canvas shoes feature red removable insoles with the restaurant chain's logo printed on the heel. The shoes even feature the cup's classic red stripes and mini palm trees all around.

Each pair costs about $65. They also have kids’ sizes -- those cost $40.

You can purchase In-N-Out shoes at https://shop.in-n-out.com/.