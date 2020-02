SAN DIEGO — Starting in March, you will be required to have a Costco membership to eat at the food court.

According to a spokesperson out of Costco’s corporate office, it's always been the rule that you have to have a membership to use the food court. However, it hasn't always been enforced. So starting in March they will start enforcing it.

The internet was cheesed over the fact that you'll need a membership to buy pizza from Costco.