Kellogg's, Little Debbie release Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal

Little Debbie first announced rumors of the cereal being in the works were true in September.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Little Debbie announced in September it would be teaming up with Kellogg's to create Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal, and now, the new product is hitting the shelves just in time for the 60th anniversary of the Little Debbie snack cake.

The cereal features crispy oatmeal cookie-flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses and a sweet, creamy coating reminiscent of the original sweet sandwich.

The cereal is available at grocery stores nationwide. The Kellogg Company said the suggested retail price is $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.