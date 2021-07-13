x
Food

Would you try it? Ice cream shop sells out of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor

The limited edition ice cream flavor sold out in no time at Van Leeuwen shops and online.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's release of a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored French ice cream was a huge hit.

The limited edition ice cream quickly sold out at Van Leeuwen shops and online after going on sale Wednesday, July 14 — coincidentally on National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

It sold for $12 a pint.

Credit: Business Wire/Van Leeuwen
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored French ice cream.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, in a press release.

