Magnolia unveils new cupcake flavor at Silos Baking Co.

Like its other cupcakes, the new flavor is $4.

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in August 2021.

The next time you're checking out Magnolia Market at the Silos, be sure to stop at the ever popular Silos Baking Co. On Friday, Magnolia unveiled its new seasonal cupcake flavor on the menu: Wedding Cake!

In a Facebook post, they described the cupcake to be a taste of almond-flavored cake topped with almond buttercream icing. Of course, you cannot forget the sprinkles!

The cupcake is also featured in their seasonal spring box of cupcakes!

If you check out their menu, you'll also see two other seasonal flavors that are also available: Carrot Cupcake and Toasted Coconut Cupcake.

Silos Baking Co. was established during Season 4 of "Fixer Upper." It's located at 601 Webster Ave. in Waco and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday to Saturday.