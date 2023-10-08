Free breakfast for teachers! North Texas teachers can get McDonald's next week. Here's how.

DALLAS — Grab a coffee and some breakfast at McDonald's, North Texas teachers! It's free as part of their back-to-school special.
As the new school year begins, the McDonald's owners/operators of North Texas want to show their appreciation for the teachers, faculty, staff and administrators across the Metroplex with a free way to kick off their morning with a smile. From Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, any North Texas school employee with a valid school district I.D. will receive one free sandwich and medium premium roast or iced coffee.
This offer is available for both dine-in or drive-thru options at participating North Texas locations only. There is a limit for one offer per teacher/administrator, per day.
Again, the deal is only valid from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, so enjoy your free breakfast and coffee from McDonald's as the new year begins!
