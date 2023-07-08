Morning Munchies | French Toast in a mug!

Texas Today is showing you a quick and easy way to make a breakfast classic...in a mug.

TEMPLE, Texas — Let's set the scene.

It's early in the morning and you are hungry; but you don't want to spend too much time cooking. You want something quick, easy...and you have a mug.

French Toast is a classic morning breakfast that can be easily replicated in a mug!

The following recipe comes from The Lazy Dish.

Some specifications on the ingredients include using a hearty bread like sourdough and French bread to avoid a mushy final product. It is important to note that this recipe can be customized to fit dietary needs/restrictions including using an alternative sweetener to syrup and vanilla and non-dairy milk options.

The specific ingredients used on Texas Today were unsalted butter, non-fat milk, a normal egg, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon and two slices of sourdough bread.

According to The Lazy Dish, toppings galore can be added to your breakfast in a mug including powdered sugar, berries, banana slices, chocolate chips, whipped cream and more!

Essentially, treat this French toast in a mug as you would any other French toast you would make.

The first step would be to mix all of the ingredients besides the bread. Next, tear a 'cup full' of your bread of choice into smaller pieces and mix it into everything else. Lastly, place your mixed concoction into a microwave and cook for 90 seconds or to your liking.

The end result should look like this:

