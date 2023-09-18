Morning Munchies | The Toasted Yolk serves up brunch!

The Toasted Yolk is Waco's newest eatery, open from 7am-3pm every day.

WACO, Texas — In August, Waco's newest eatery had its grand-opening with a lot of success. Since then, the momentum has not slowed down.

Located at 1725 Washington Avenue in Waco, The Toasted Yolk specializes in brunch. The eatery is open 7 days a week from 7a.m.-3p.m.

"We have an extensive menu," Owner and General Manager Hans Gerner said. "But customer service is our number one priority."

The menu offers a variety of options that cater to every hungry customer. A fan-favorite and personal favorite of Gerner is the West Coast Arnold sandwich. The English muffin-based sandwich is served open and each side is layered with fresh guacamole, tomato, bacon, Cajun turkey, a poached egg and Cholula ranch sauce.

Mr. Gerner is no stranger to The Toasted Yolk, having managed two previous locations in Houston. The difference now is he joined those other already established locations. This is the first location he built from the ground up himself. This location is his 'baby'.

To best care of his 'baby', Gerner made sure to engage with the community before opening day.

"The moment I got here I started walking up and down the streets downtown to get to know everybody, and everybody was totally aware we were coming," Gerner said. "The feedback was incredible, I never expected as much, so we continue to do that."

Gerner understands the relationship between a successful restaurant and a happy community. He makes it a priority to hire individuals that share the same passion of food and serving the community.

The success of this newest Toasted Yolk location has encouraged Gener to look towards the future.

"I love the city of Waco. I've been up here for six, seven months now building this place and got a feel for the town," Gerner said. "We're very happy to be here and we're considering opening one in Woodway."

