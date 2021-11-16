National Fast Food Day 2021 deals and offers

Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day, and we've compiled a list of deals and offers to help you celebrate!

You can check out our list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Burger King: The burger chain has teamed up with investment platform Robinhood and is offering loyalty members a chance to win Dogecoin, Ethereum, or Bitcoin. The company is calling it a "side of cryptocurrency." Now through Nov. 21, Royal Perks loyalty members who spend $5 or more on their Burger King order using a code requested at checkout at participating locations will be rewarded with cryptocurrency. This deal is valid while supplies last.

Chic-fil-A: You can get a free Peppermint Chip Milkshake for you and a friend with the chain's new holiday campaign. Just visit this link, watch a short film, and you can sign up to get a printed recipe card with the free shake. That will then be mailed. While supplies last.

Hardee's: The chain is offering the Big Hardee Small Combo for $5.49.

KFC: Now through Dec. 27, you can get free fries with a $5 purchase on the KFC app or website.

Krispy Kreme: Now through Dec. 31, get a free glazed doughnut when you show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

McDonald's: Get a free quarter pounder with any $1 purchase on the McDonald's app Tuesday.

Panera: Panera is running a deal on joining its unlimited monthly coffee subscription: you can sign up for free through the end of the year. Some exclusions apply.

Popeyes: The chicken chain is offering a free Chicken Sandwich to any new app user who orders $10 or more.

Qdoba: Guacamole and queso are free with any entrée every day.

Subway: The sandwich chain has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on footlong subs ordered on the app and online with promo code BOGO50.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards members can get a limited time offer for a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

Wendy's: You can get a free order of fries, any size, as long as you place an order through the Wendy's app.