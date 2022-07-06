Temple's only Bahama Bucks location opens up for business

The grand opening will be on Wednesday until close at 10 p.m.

A new Bahama Bucks location in the city of Temple is officially open for business.

It's the only one in Temple, located at 5709 West Adams Ave, Suite 300. The other Bahama Bucks locations in Central Texas are located in Waco and Harker Heights.

The grand opening of the shaved ice store is on Wednesday until close at 10 p.m.

The location is filled with largely, all new staff that is excited to offer the citizens of Temple snow cones, smoothies, and Bahama soda this summer.