New restaurant "Miso Pick N Mix" to grace Tanglehead Drive and Old Waco Road intersection

The new building on Tanglehead Drive and Old Waco Road will be featuring a new restaurant, Miso Pick N Mix, from the same owners as Nami Japanese Steak and Sushi.

WACO, Texas — A new dining destination is set to open by the intersection of Tanglehead Drive and Old Waco Road, promising an exciting addition to the local culinary scene. The new establishment, "Miso Pick N Mix," is set to open its doors soon, and it comes from the same talented team behind the beloved "Nami Japanese Steak and Sushi."

The fusion of expertise and passion for Japanese cuisine is expected to create a unique dining experience for Waco residents and visitors alike.

But that's not all; the new building on Tanglehead Drive and Old Waco Road will not be limited to just this exciting dining establishment. In addition to "Miso Pick N Mix," there will be room for additional retail spaces, promising a vibrant hub for shopping and dining.