Taste of Texas | P.J.'s Table Top Southern Cuisine

P.J.'s Table Top Southern Cuisine is giving a taste of Black history by offering delicious Soul Food and favorites like their collard greens and mac & cheese.

TEMPLE, Texas — You can't talk Black History without talking about Soul Food.

Food that comes from the soul.

Soul food roots come all the way from slavery days when black people had to work with the scraps they were given.

Which led them to finding unique ways to make food taste better --

Generations later, the heart soul food is alive in places like P.J.'s Table Top Southern Cuisine.

Cooking is just in Mrs. Paula Jackson’s blood. She has learned the ins and outs of what it takes to make good food through her family history.

A lesson that has led to her cooking for some of the most prolific gospel entertainers around.

“We've done catering for Ricky Smiley, we've done some with Tamela Mann, Tasha Page Lockhart and Marvin Sapp.” Says Mrs. Jackson.

Now that she has her own restaurant -- even the customers that frequent PJ’s Table Top Southern Cuisine, know that this kind of food is not just your run-of-the-mill fast food.

“Just the love that all the customers give me, hearing all their comments about this reminds them of the grandmother -- or back in the day their mammies and things of that nature it makes me happy.”

And her food sure does make the customers happy…

Just look at what's on the menu: