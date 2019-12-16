$10,000 sounds like a great way to end the year.
Mondelēz International, the company that owns Nabisco, is giving snack lovers a chance to win $10,000 for simply sharing a photo with any of their snack products — Oreos, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Honey Maid, Nilla Wafers or Triscuits.
There are multiple ways you can enter:
- Twitter or Instagram: Tweet/post your photo, and include the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes
- Facebook: Comment on the post advertising this promotion on the Oreo, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Honey Maid, Nilla Wafers or Triscuit page, and include the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes
- Website: Go to ShareYourJoyWithUs.com, and share a valid email address to upload your photo
Website entries will also automatically be entered in the Instant Win Game, which includes the following prizes:
- $30 Netflix gift card (1,000 winners)
- Living room décor set (5 winners)
- Flat screen HD TV (5 winners)
- Streaming Media Device (10 winners)
- Hot cocoa gift pack (75 winners)
- Holiday recipe inspiration kit (25 winners)
- Smart home device (10 winners)
- Holiday snack packs (125 winners)
- Mondelēz experience box (25 winners)
- Digital camera (5 winners)
You can even enter the contest without purchasing one of the snack products by taking a picture of yourself with this image.
Click here to read the official rules.
RELATED: Cheerios introducing heart-shaped oats
RELATED: 27 tons of frozen breakfast burritos recalled for plastic contamination