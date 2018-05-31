When you need a bright, beautiful side dish with sweet, bold flavors, look no further than these honey glazed carrots. They are such a breeze to whip up and couldn't be more delicious.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. baby carrots
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp honey
- ½ orange, zested and juiced
- 1 tsp white wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped
- Sea salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
Directions:
Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add carrots and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes.
In a sauté pan over medium heat, add the butter, honey, orange zest and juice, vinegar and thyme.
When the carrots are done, drain and add to the sauté pan.
Cook until a syrupy glaze forms, about 3-5 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.
