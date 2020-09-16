Celebrate National Guacamole Day with 'Bacon Chipotle Guac'

It's one of Avocados from Mexico's top recipes.

On National Guacamole Day, try celebrating by getting creative with your avocado dip. From pineapple, to jalapeno, to even hard-boiled egg, there are a million ways to make your next guacamole truly unique.

That's why Avocados From Mexico, based out of Irving, launched a recipe competition leading up to National Guacamole Day, where guac fans could vote on the top recipe.

This year, the Bacon Chipotle Guacamole recipe took the top spot, a French onion guacamole hit the No. 2 mark, and a more classic rendition rounded out the top three.

David Spirito with Avocados From Mexico shared the winning recipes and tips on how to make the perfect dip with Hannah Davis on Facebook Live.

Here's the recipe to make that perfect Bacon Chipotle Guac:

3 ea. Avocados Form Mexico, halved, pitted, & peeled

3 T. shallot, minced

2 ea. garlic cloves, minced

1/2 c cilantro, finely chopped

1 ea lime, juiced

8 oz. applewood smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 c. tomatoes, small dice

2 ea. canned chipotle chiles, finely chopped

Cumin and salt to taste

Steps:

In a large bowl, mash the avocados with the shallots, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice to desired consistency. Fold in bacon, tomatoes, and chipotle chiles until well combined. Season with cumin, salt, and pepper.