A scoop of Hispanic Heritage at Helados la Azteca

WACO, Texas — A family-owned ice cream shop specializing in Mexican desserts has made a space for the culture to thrive in Central Texas.

Inspired by the traditions of the small town Mexticacan in Jalisco, Mexico, the Garcia family brought their passion to Waco, Texas.

Helados la Azteca provides an experience authentic to the vibrant culture in Mexico. Stepping into the shop, customers are surrounded by Mexican décor, art, music and of course delicious treats.

The small ice cream chain offers unique flavors you won't find in traditional, American dessert shops – like tres leches, avocado, horchata, tequila, and mango con chile.

The ice cream chain has strong family roots. 27-year-old Eduardo Garcia shared his family’s story with 6 News. Garcia's parents learned the artisanal process of making paletas, or popsicles, in their hometown Mexticacan, which is known exactly for that.

The family immigrated from Mexico to the United States in 1995 in search of new opportunity. His father opened the first location on Franklin Avenue in 1998. Nearly two decades later, the family would open up the second Helados La Azteca on Colcord Avenue in 2019.

Since he can remember, Garcia watched his parents run the business. He credits his father for paving the way for his family’s success. "My dad was able to start something and not only kept the family well, but also was able to share a piece of life, our hometown, our country in the United States," Garcia said.

“My family root was always teaching us, always showing us this is how you do this, this is how you do that. This is how you treat customers, if you want to have a good business, you have to be patient. And it's little things that my family instilled in us at a very young age,” Eduardo said as he recognized the values commonly shared by Hispanic families.

There is something for everyone at Helados la Azteca. "There's bound to be one thing on our menu that you like either be popsicles, ice cream, fruit cups, chips, there's just so many options, for sure that will catch your eye," Garcia said.

One of the most popular traditional treats is the mangonada. It’s a sweet and spicy mango dessert complete with two common flavors of Mexican sweets, tajin and chamoy. The shop makes around 20 to 30 ice cream flavors, and even makes their own popsicles.

Garcia says he’s grateful for the support his entire family has received. He hopes to make people of all backgrounds feel welcomed and he is grateful to be able to share a piece of Mexico to people in the United States, "I like seeing people coming in here and just opening their eyes and being like, Dude, I've never seen something like this or it being their first visit and feeling like it's just like home," Garcia stated.

As a small business owner, Garcia recognizes the impact social media can have and uses it to promote the business.

Helados La Azteca currently has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and 20,000 on Instagram. Using social media to its advantage, the business shows followers the tedious process of making popsicles and other behind-the-scenes experiences.

Garcia says it hasn't always been easy running a small business, but encourages other entrepreneurs to take the risk. He feels that the Waco community is supportive of small businesses, "Stop doubting yourself. I believe that the city will back you up I think the community is great in every aspect, especially when it comes to supporting small businesses."

Currently, Helados La Azteca has three locations in Waco. The family hopes to expand to either Temple or College Station soon. The family business also has locations in North Texas, called Sol Dias Ice Cream, operated by Eduardo's brother, Victor Garcia.