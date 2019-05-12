The holidays are here and there is nothing like a nice warm cup of coffee to combat that winter chill.

If you are an avid Starbucks coffee drinker then the deal of the season has arrived!

Starbucks is offering its Happy Hour deal EVERY SINGLE Thursday in December.

Coffee lovers can get any drink size grande or larger for FREE after purchasing a drink. This deal is available every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's a great time to treat a friend to a free cup of coffee.

Or you can keep both for yourself... we promise not to judge.

Happy Holidays!