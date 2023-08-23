Pumpkin Spice Lattes and more: Starbucks unveils fall menu

Starbucks says the fall menu items will be available for a limited time.

OHIO, USA — The days of summer are winding down and Starbucks is ready to bring on the fall vibes.

Starting Thursday, the restaurant’s fall menu returns — including the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte that has been a staple on the Starbucks menu for 20 years.

Starbucks is also offering two new seasonal beverages this season: Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. Customers can also get the new Baked Apple Croissant.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pop are also making a return to the menu.