Suzy Q's: Local eatery serves as tribute to family

Elaine Montalbo dedicates Suzy Q's to her late parents, hopes to keep the business going.

TEMPLE, Texas — Sizzling bacon, friendly faces and a welcoming environment are some of the many traits that make Suzy Q's coffee shop & diner in Temple, a second-home for many of its guests.

"We know a lot of our customers by name...we know what they're gonna drink, we know where they're gonna sit," Owner Elaine Montalbo said.

Located on 1401 S 31st St. in Temple, the local eatery also serves as a time capsule of memories; a tribute to Montalbo's family.

"This place is a tribute to my parents. My dream is to keep it going...I just wish my dad could walk in with his suspenders on and grin from ear to ear. He would be so proud."

Set atop the coffee and tea bar is a picture of Elaine and her father. Around the diner are other pictures of Montalbo's family, hand picked retro-inspired decorations and business achievements.

Guests that walk into the diner, essentially walk into a very personal part of Montalbo's life, but that is exactly what she wants.

"My dad called me Suzy Q...and chatty Kathy. So that comes into place because I do love to chat with my customers."

In fact, Montalbo's desire to interact with customers goes far from unnoticed as countless reviews appreciate her for just that.

The personal connection to the diner goes beyond the main lobby seating and into the kitchen where most of the recipes come from Montalbo's mother, grandmother, aunt and other friends. Head cook Shyla Sturtz then takes those recipes and creates something memorably delicious. Sturtz is part of a two-person crew, cooking everything for the diner, smiling as they do so.

After being in Temple for a little over 2 years, Suzy Q's is still evolving and expanding its appeal both literally and metaphorically.

"In June of this year we expanded into the (empty space next door) because we were running out of seats...I had a vision," Montalbo said. "I have just received my TABC license and we will be doing beer and wine and mimosas."

While the original side of Suzy Q's gives off an old diner feel, Montalbo gave the extra room a warmer saloon vibe. Nevertheless, both sides share the careful thought and consideration it took to decorate.

No matter how many changes Suzy Q's goes through, one thing will remain the same.

"When people walk out the door and when I talk table to table, before I walk away I say 'I appreciate you' because we all want to hear that," Montalbo said, holding back tears.

