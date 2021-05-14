New coffee shop, cafe opens in Temple

Suzy Q's offers everything from chicken salad sandwiches, to burgers, amazing coffee and more.

TEMPLE, Texas — There's plenty of buzz going around about Temple's newest coffee shop and cafe, Suzy Q's.

Suzy Q's, which gives you the feeling of home as soon as you walk through the door, opened up early April at 1401 S. 31st St. Suite E.

It offers everything from chicken salad sandwiches, to burgers, amazing specialty coffee drinks, fresh baked cinnamon rolls, homemade soups and a whole more.

Owner Elaine Montalbo says she just wants her customers to feel welcomed.

"I hope they feel at home, and i hope they enjoy the experience I'm trying to give them, through the food through me through my staff."