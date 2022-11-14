Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu

There's Kalbi to Yakisoba to Chicken Katsu, different BiBimBap options, several different Korean soups, which are great for this cooler weather!

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen.

Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.

Recently, they added fried Korean chicken options to the menu that are packed with flavor.

All of the food at Ohgane is made fresh to order with fresh ingredients, which the chef says is important.