Sascee's brings southern-style love and soul to homecooked meals in Waco

The buffet-style restaurant features a rotating menu of southern-style favorites.

WACO, Texas — When you think of good cooking, Sascee's Southern Style Eatery should be right at the top of your list.

Sascee's serves up a whole host of southern-style favorites on its menu, from green beans, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops, their fan-favorite oxtails and much more.

Even better, all of Sascee's menu items share two of the same ingredients, soul and love.

Sascee's is a buffet-style restaurant located at 719 South 11th St. in Waco. Their buffet menu changes frequently to feature even more homecooked favorites, and a current menu can be found on their website.

"We have a unique taste of homecooked meal, we have people that serve right," said owner Mr. John, "the personality and people skills are right, and the food is good -- I'm telling you, it’s good."