Taste of Texas | New 'high-end' brunch spot opens in Downtown Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new, high-end brunch spot that just opened up in Downtown Temple, promising to serve you unique menu items and craft cocktails.

Melody's Brunch and Craft Cocktail Bar celebrated its grand opening over Easter weekend. It's located where the old Mexiko Cafe used to be, at 116 S. 1st St. next to Treno's Pizzeria and Taproom.

The menu features unique twists on your favorite brunch classics. Some breakfast items include smoked candied bacon, pear and brie salad, steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, and their house special oven-baked French toast, which is described to be a "sweet tooth's dream come true."

On the lunch menu, there are options like grilled goat cheese, citrus-baked salmon and a chicken salad croissant.

Owners Callie and Taylor Ring promise each menu item is made with high-quality ingredients. They also said they wanted to create an experience like no other found in Temple.

"They can expect top notch quality," said Callie Ring. "We've gotten all the best ingredients from local farms. Our products are top of the line, we didn't do anything cheap. It's all quality here and beautiful presentation, that's really important to me."

The cocktails are also an experience in itself, said Texas Today's Crystal Pratt. She says you should try the espresso martini, which includes Woodford reserve, coco, espresso, brown sugar and dark chocolate.

Melody's is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.