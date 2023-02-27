Taste of Texas | Railway Express Diner now open in Downtown Belton

At Railway Express Diner, you'll find traditional favorites like burgers and chicken fried steak. You'll also see menu items offering a spin on these staples.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — New restaurants are on the way for Downtown Belton's MK&T Train Depot, including the newly opened Railway Express Diner.

This restaurant marks the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for its owners who run the popular food truck WAT THA TRUCK.

At Railway Express Diner, you'll find traditional favorites like burgers and chicken fried steak. You'll also see menu items offering a spin on these staples like Twisted Chicken Fried Steak, which has Colby jack cheese and bacon on it.

The Fuel Man's Favorite is the dish that Taste of Texas' Crystal Pratt recommends. It's seasoned ground beef patty breaded and fried like a chicken fried steak.

"I'm just gonna say it, it's better than a chicken fried steak," Pratt said. "It was named after the owner's father who used to work on the railroad. They couldn't afford cube steak, so they made it with hamburger meat."

Railway Express Diner is located at 201 N. East Street Suite A in Downtown Belton.

Also newly open at MK&T Train Depot: 100 x 35 Latin Cuisine. They just opened its doors in the train depot days ago. First started as a food truck, this restaurant serves popular Puerto Rican cuisine.