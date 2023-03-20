Taste of Texas: Rockin' Ramen offers ramen with a Thai food twist

Rockin' Ramen's menu is extensive so there's something for everyone, including options for Vegans.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're looking for some food to help warm you up with these cooler temperatures, then check out Rockin' Ramen in Temple.

Located at 254 Green Hollow Dr. Suite 101, Rockin' Ramen offers the famous Japanese noodle cuisine with a Thai twist.

That's because Rockin' Ramen is the creation of Chef Narunya Estrada. Born in Thailand, she is also the owner of Narunya's Thai Cuisine in Belton as well as the owner of Tea Luck.

"Her ramen is definitely some of the best food I've ever come across though," said Taste of Texas' Crystal Pratt. "The flavors have a Thai twist to it and it truly brings her food to life!"

Pratt suggests trying the Paitan Black Garlic Ramen.

"It's a creamy broth ramen made with chicken and pork with black oil garlic topped with bok choy, pickled cabbage, corn and an umami egg," she said. "When I tell you it was so good, it made my heart happy!"

Narunya said she believes the reason why her food is so tasty is because of her happy staff.

"I always address my people when they cook, the chefs ya know -- I always say if you're not feeling good, if you're not happy, don't come to work because food contains everything," she said. "It absorbs everything, your feelings, everything when you cook, that's why I'm focusing on happy chefs... When people eat, that they can feel that too 'cause food absorbs everything."