Taste of Texas: The Grill at Mo's Railyard offers a tasty variety in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're a fan of variety when it comes to your meal options, then you need to check out The Grill at Mo's Railyard.

Rated 4.7 stars on Google, this gem in Downtown Temple, 8 W Avenue B, offers a menu packed with burgers, cheesesteaks, wings, chicken sandwiches, chicken fried steaks, southwest egg rolls, Rueben's, soups -- and so much more!

The best part: Everything is made from scratch.

"I like [how] we have good quality food," the owner, Mo, said. "We don't cut corners."

If you're looking for a food recommendation, Taste of Texas' Crystal Platt recommends the Southwest eggrolls.

And when you're done with your meal, you can then swing by next door to Mo's Railyard Saloon for a beer or two.