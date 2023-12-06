Taste of Texas | Water Street Waffle Company quickly becoming foodie favorite in Central Texas

"This is the first place I've had a waffle that didn't need syrup, and different combinations they do with the waffles are genius."

BELTON, Texas — A new Belton restaurant, Water Street Waffle Company, is quickly growing into a true Central Texas treasure.

"This is the first place I've had a waffle that didn't need syrup, and different combinations they do with the waffles are genius," Taste of Texas' Crystal Pratt said.

Located at 107 Water St., this foodie spot is now serving breakfast for dinner; it extended its hours until 8 p.m.

"We really wanted to expand our hours so our customers have more of a chance to come and eat here. That's really our biggest complaint is that we're hard to get into, the line is always out the door on the weekends, we're on a two-hour wait every Saturday and Sunday," said Ashleigh Etheridge with Water Street Waffle Company. "We have a lot of really great ideas to expand our menu, and we thought dinner would be a great place to start with that."

One staple is the popular Dirty South Waffle, which is layered with a southern style chicken thigh and homemade pepper gravy.

A big recommendation from customers are their waffle sandwiches, which adds a new twist to waffles that you may never have experienced before. For example, a popular item is their Tony Montana, which is a waffle with smoked pulled pork, shaved forest ham, swiss and Gruyère cheese, pickles, topped with bacon and a secret sauce.

There's also the Southwestern Waffle, which is a jalapeño cornbread waffle layered with cheddar cheese, black beans, potatoes, two eggs, and topped with green chile, fresh green onions, served with a side of jalapeños and sour cream!

But what's more fun than eating breakfast for dinner? Water Street Water Company also serves traditional waffles, several omelets, avocado toast, breakfast platters and more.

They also serve cocktails and beer, including what Pratt says is one of the best mimosa flights in town!