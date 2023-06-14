Competitive eater demolishes Texas 72oz steak challenge, 2 North Texas burger challenges in one week

He ate the 72 ounce steak in the second-fastest time ever recorded at The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo.

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, they say.

We've got Texas-sized food portions and food challenges around the state. As the internet quickly found out, too, there's a man with a Texas-sized appetite ready to tackle them.

An Australian competitive eater named James Webb was making the rounds on social media last week after taking down the 72-ounce steak challenge at The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, in near-record time.

The video was shared across North Texas social media pages of James, also known as "@jwebbycaneat" online, scarfing down the beef behemoth in 6 minutes and 28 seconds. The video shows the cooks at The Big Texan Steak Ranch looking on in disbelief.

What's even crazier: This wasn't even the fastest time recorded at The Big Texan.

According to the restaurant's Instagram page, the fastest time they've ever recorded from their 72-ounce steak challenge was accomplished by a woman named Molly Schuyler, who beat Webb by more than two minutes! She finished in four minutes and 18 seconds.

And the Amarillo steak ranch wasn't the only Texas food challenge this Aussie wanted to take down. Days later, he stopped by Sky Rocket Burger in Frisco for their "6 in 6 challenge": Six burger patties, fries and a shake.

"JWebbyCanEat" finished this burger challenge in 3 minutes and 56 seconds.

Webb also visited Bebo's Cafe in Aubrey, Texas, just north of DFW, where he took on the "Bozilla." It took Webb just over 15 minutes to finish this challenge.

Does your stomach hurt yet? Ours too. Bon Appétit, y'all.