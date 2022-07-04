These are the top 100 restaurants in Texas, according to Yelp

Here's where you can find the best food in Texas!

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — I hope you're hungry.

If you need to find a place with the best grub in Texas, look no further. Yelp has released its list of top 100 Texas restaurants for the year, and I'm here to break it all down for you, regardless of where you live.

The list includes multiple palette-satiating genres, from classic savory Texas barbecue to foreign cuisine to sweet-tooth cravings. When creating their list, Yelp said it "identified businesses in the restaurants and food category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017 and January 31, 2022."

First, I'll give you the top 10, in order. Then, I'll break down the top 100 into Texas' four largest metropolitan regions (Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio). Without further ado, here are the top 100 Texas restaurants of 2022:

1. Paper Route Bakery, Austin

2. Comfort Cafe, San Antonio

3. Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries & Cakes, Austin

4. Pontotoc Vineyard, Fredericksburg

5. Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe, Spring

6. Kat’s Barbecue, Santa Fe

7. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy, San Antonio

8. Arctic Ape Wild Desserts, San Antonio

9. Cool Cow Creamery, Kemah

10. Sushi Spot, Plano

Top Dallas-area restaurants:

Sushi Spot, Plano (No. 10)

Botolino Gelato Artigianale, Dallas (No. 12)

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine (No. 13)

Del Campo Empanadas, Fort Worth (No. 18)

Crepes 4 U, Plano (No. 19)

Hugs Cafe, McKinney (No. 23)

Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, Fort Worth (No. 38)

Fazenda Gaúcha, Bedford (No. 42)

Cafe Italia, Grapevine (No. 43)

The Aussie Grind, Frisco (No. 44)

Sullivan Texas BBQ, Lewisville (No. 46)

Aladdin Cafe, Crowley (No. 48)

Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine, Fort Worth (No. 49)

Kookie Haven, Dallas (No. 50)

Bowl Mami, Carrollton (No. 51)

Empa Mundo, Irving (No. 52)

San Pedro’s, Dallas (No. 54)

Mami Coco, Dallas (No. 55)

Coco Shrimp, Watauga (No. 56)

Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries, Richardson (No. 57)

DonDonPoke, Plano (No. 59)

Sushi Dojo, Southlake (No. 60)

Mr. Pide, Sachse (No. 61)

Doma Seolleongtang, Dallas (No. 68)

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse, Plano (No. 70)

LDU Coffee, Dallas (No. 79)

Taste Community Restaurant, Fort Worth (No. 82)

Sky Rocket Burger, Dallas (No. 83)

Aloha Chicken & Shrimp, Watauga (No. 86)

Asiannights Lao-Thai Cuisine & Bar, Haltom City (No. 87)

Paparazzi Pizza, Carrollton (No. 89)

Shaneboy’s Craft Hawaiian Grindz, Lillian (No. 92)

Tranky’s Tacos, Garland (No. 93)

Twinkle Donuts, The Colony (No. 97)

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen, Richardson (No. 100)

Top Austin-area restaurants:

Paper Route Bakery, Austin (No. 1)

Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries & Cakes, Austin (No. 3)

Pontotoc Vineyard, Fredericksburg (No. 4)

La Ola Pop Shop, Kyle (No. 15)

T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs, Austin (No. 20)

The B’s Kitchen, Cedar Park (No. 24)

SP Brazilian Steakhouse, Lakeway (No. 25)

Jim’s Smokehouse, Austin (No. 30)

Vic & Al’s, Austin (No. 33)

JewBoy Burgers, Austin (No. 34)

1618 Asian Fusion, Austin (No. 35)

Granny’s Tacos, Austin (No. 36)

Scoop and Score, Cedar Park (No. 39)

Texas Coffee Traders, Austin (No. 53)

Pho Phong Luu, Austin (No. 62)

Santorini Cafe, Austin (No. 64)

Ceviche7, Austin (No. 67)

Bodhi Viet Vegan, Austin (No. 75)

Kaiser’s Twisted BBQ, Bee Cave (No. 81)

Try Hard Coffee Roasters, Austin (No. 96)

Top Houston-area restaurants:

Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe, Spring (No. 5)

Kat’s Barbecue, Santa Fe (No. 6)

Cool Cow Creamery, Kemah (No. 9)

Tony’s Italian Delicatessen, Montgomery (No. 11)

The Gypsy Poet, Houston (No. 14)

Athena’s Greek Kitchen, Houston (No. 16)

The Cuppo Coffee & Tea, Jersey Village (No. 17)

A Cake Addict, Houston (No. 22)

Treats of Mexico, Houston (No. 26)

That’s My Dog, Katy (No. 27)

Zoa Moroccan Kitchen, Houston (No. 31)

Vietwich, Stafford (No. 37)

Fu Manchung, Spring (No. 40)

Crumbville, Houston (No. 41)

The Original Kolache Shoppe, Houston (No. 65)

Green Fork & Straw, Houston (No. 71)

Lasbela Restaurant & Catering, Sugar Land (No. 72)

Java Owl Coffee House, Nassau Bay (No. 74)

La Casa Bakery and Cafe, Houston (No. 80)

Pappa Gyros, Katy (No. 84)

Fabio’s Artisan Pasta, Houston (No. 85)

Craft Pita, Houston (No. 88)

Formosa Bubble Teahouse, Cypress (No. 91)

Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, La Marque (No. 94)

Diced Poke, Houston (No. 95)

Top San Antonio-area restaurants:

Comfort Cafe, San Antonio (No. 2)

Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy, San Antonio (No. 7)

Arctic Ape Wild Desserts, San Antonio (No. 8)

Nelson’s BBQ, San Antonio (No. 28)

Freshest Ice Creams, San Antonio (No. 29)

Brevity Coffee, San Antonio (No. 45)

Cajun Coffee Shack, San Antonio (No. 58)

The Magpie, San Antonio (No. 69)

Don Japanese Kitchen, San Marcos (No. 78)

Pollos Asados Los Norteños, San Antonio (No. 90)

Outlaw Kitchens, San Antonio (No. 99)