That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business

KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything.

“Cajun shrimp pasta, with stuffed salmon, crème cheese, crab meat, spinach and cheese,” said Durden. Topped with a lobster tail!”

Durden spent 13 years in the Military. She deployed four times, but the mother of four switched to a career that would allow her to spend more time with her kids.

“As a single parent it was hard leaving my babies. When i was offered the opportunity to medically retire I took it,” said Durden. Then I started cooking in the kitchen. I had my music playing, and it became my passion.”

Growing up, the Alabama native watched her mother and grandma cook. In 2020, she stared her own catering business called “That Girl Netia.”

“I started off making plates from home, and then to private dinners, and events, and military balls,” said Durden.

From catering one event a month, to catering six or seven events a month, Durden said business is booming.

“Honestly it is surreal. Sometimes I pinch myself because I can’t believe it took off like this,” said Durden. We will be out somewhere, and people will say can I take a picture with you. And I’m like I’m just Netia. It is humbling.”

She admits it was not always easy. Durden said there were times when her food wasn’t good enough, but she kept getting better. Now she hopes to inspire and motivate others to do the same.

“I would say believe in yourself. Believe in your brand. Even if people don’t show up, just remain consistent, and never stop learning. Always remain humble,” said Durden.