The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple

Crumbl Cookies opened their doors to the Temple community at 8 a.m. Friday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple.

The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.

Mike Hall, the owner of the new location and Crumbl Cookies in Killeen, said he's excited for everyone to get out and enjoy his new shop.

"We chose Temple because everyone was saying we need to open a store on Adams Avenue, and it's the place to be," Hall said.

Hall added that he's recognized the community in Temple is perfect for Crumbl Cookies, and he connot wait to serve everyone.

"Whether you're looking to have cookies for a party of date night, we have the perfect selection," Hall said.

Out of 600 stores in the U.S., Mike said each store is made to perfection, just like their cookies.

"We bake cookies from scratch every day," he said.

That's what makes Crumbl Cookies so unique, he added. It's that every cookie is going to be fresh, warm and maybe even a little gooey, if you get the one filled with nutella.

Hall said he has a true passion for cookies and serving them to the Central Texas community.