Waco BBQ restaurant named 2nd best place to eat in Texas

Yelp has named Papa Jack's BBQ in Waco as the second-best place to eat in the Lone Star State.

WACO, Texas — Ready those appetites, Central Texans, Yelp has released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas, and the website's No. 2 pick is right here in Waco.

Papa Jack's BBQ was named the second-best place in the Lone Star State to grab a bite to eat, with three more Waco-area restaurants also making the top 50.

Cajun Craft earned itself the 21st spot on the list, Revival Eastside Eatery came in at 23, and Cafe Homestead claimed spot 48.

With an overwhelming number of five-star reviews on Yelp and no reviews below four stars, people from across the country raved about Papa Jack's BBQ, shouting out factors like large portions, friendly service and of course great food as reasons to visit.

Many reviews specifically praised the restaurant's brisket, smoked mac and cheese and smoked cabbage as highlights on the menu.

Yelp said the restaurants chosen for the ranking were determined based on factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.

Papa Jack's BBQ is located at 700 E Waco Dr. Suite A in Waco, Texas. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. According to Yelp, they are closed Sunday-Wednesday.

For more information on Papa Jack's, visit their website at this link, or see their Yelp page at this link.

The full list of Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas can be found at this link.