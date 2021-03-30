WIC vouchers offered at Waco Downtown Farmers Market until October

Those who qualify can bring their shopping list will receive $30 worth of vouchers.

WACO, Texas — WIC vouchers for the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will be available starting this Saturday.

In order to receive the vouchers, those who qualify must bring their WIC shopping list to the WIC booth at the farmers market, according to the organization's Facebook post.

Those who bring their shopping list will receive $30 worth of vouchers, which can be applied toward fresh produce at the market, the post said.

The vouchers will be available only once per season from April to October, the organization added.

The vouchers are being made possible thanks to the partnership between the Waco Downtown Farmers Market and Sustainable Food Center.

The Waco Downtown Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 500 Washington Ave.