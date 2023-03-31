'We got the brisket patty melt coming. We got the brisket fries coming' | Texas Food Truck Showdown heads to Waco

Ready to indulge? Foodie's heaven is coming to Waco at the 7th Annual Texas Food Truck Showdown on Saturday, April 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — All you foodies out there, listen up!

On Saturday, April 1, dozens of food trucks are making their way to Waco for the 7th Annual Texas Food Truck Showdown.

"We got the brisket patty melt coming. We got the brisket fries coming. We got the slaughter melt coming. We got the flavor wings coming," Owner of Boardwalk on Elm Street Food Truck Donte Dotson said.

Are you hungry yet?

On Saturday, you can satisfy that craving at the Texas Food Truck Showdown in Heritage Square, with a variety of foods for every taste bud.

"There's Cajun, there's Haitian, there's American, Mexican, there's so many different types that are represented," Director of Signature Events for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Alivia Gomez said.

Starting at 8 a.m., celebrity judges will make their rounds to try each trucks signature dish.

"Well, I've mixed three different kinds of flours in there and used my seasoning to put on there," Dotson said. "It's a secret kind of seasoning that I have."

It's a secret that he'll never tell.

Owner of Boardwalk on Elm Street Donte Dotson is no rookie to this competition and he's ready to redeem himself.

"I was runner up with the short ribs last year. I think if I hadn't run out at 2 o clock I think I would have won," Dotson said. "But, this year I'm prepared and have more short ribs than I've ever had, so I'm going to make sure to come out with that win this year."

36 different food trucks from all over the state have made their way to Waco. Even one 7 hours down the highway, for his very first competition.

"I'm anxious to make sure I can get as much food out in a timely manner and it still tastes good, with no major hiccups," Owner of Tanks Burgers in Amarillo Robert Kisselburg said. "I brought my whole family and so we have a big support cast and hopefully we can all do our best for everybody."

Don't worry, anyone and everyone can stuff their face, once the judges get their bites in.

People get to sample the main dish and then a full menu once the clock hits 5 p.m.

"If I were y'all, I would not eat anything until after you come at 5 o clock because that brisket patty melt and the slaughter melt and the brisket fries will knock you out."

These cooks are talking big game and on Saturday a champion will be crowned.

KCEN Related Stories:

Related Articles An authentic taste of Mexico is found in Waco