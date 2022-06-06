Wendy's releases strawberry Frosty for the summer

The fast food eatery said its one of the "most-requested" items.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Wendy's hair is going pink for the new frosty this season.

This summer, Wendy's is releasing two "berry" good items on the menu to compliment the sun rays: the strawberry Frosty and the return of the seasonal summer strawberry chicken salad.

"Whether you are a Frosty purist, dip your fries, use a spoon or a straw – it's Frosty Time this summer at Wendy's," the company said in a news release. "The restaurant is putting a summer spin on its iconic frozen treat to create a brand-new dessert bursting with flavor."

The strawberry Frosty will have the same smooth texture but with a strawberry flavor. Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said as one of the most-requested items, "it was a no-brainer."

"While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's," Loredo added.

The summer strawberry chicken salad is also back on the menu for a limited time. While the fast food eatery did not put a specific end date for the limited edition items, it'll only be around for the summer season.