"Whata" honor for fast-food chain Whataburger, placing third in the Best Regional Fast Food list on USA Today.

It's no surprise that a juicy Patty Melt or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit hasn't gone unnoticed.

"A trip to Texas wouldn’t be complete without a late-night trip through the Whataburger drive-thru," the website says.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Regional Fast Food include:

Habit Burger Pal's Sudden Service Whataburger Sheetz In-N-Out Burger Quaker Steak & Lube Cook Out Krystal Culver's Biscuitville

The Whataburger vs. In-N-Out battle has been known to create some chaos, but it looks like USA Today might have ended the battle.